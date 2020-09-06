Lebanese patriarch says new cabinet must spurn old, corrupt ways – Middle East Monitor

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric said on Sunday a new government must deliver urgent economic and other reforms in the national interest, rather than returning to past corrupt ways that have plunged the Middle Eastern nation into an economic crisis, reported Reuters.

Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, leader of the Maronite church, has an influential role as the religious leader of the biggest Christian community in Lebanon, where political power is divided between its main Christian, Muslim and Druze sects.

Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib, a Sunni Muslim, is in talks to swiftly form a cabinet by mid September, under pressure from French President Emmanuel Macron. Picking ministers in the past has taken months of haggling.

Macron has led international efforts to fix the country of about six million people that has been crushed by debt and which is reeling from a huge Aug. 4 port blast that shattered Beirut, exacerbating Lebanon’s deepest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.

The patriarch called for an emergency government that was “small, qualified and strong” in his Sunday sermon, saying the new cabinet should not return to past ways of “clientelism, corruption and bias”.

“Fateful times require a…