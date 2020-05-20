Lebanese man pleads guilty to exporting US drone parts to Hezbollah – Middle East Monitor

A Lebanese man, Osama Hamada, on Monday pleaded guilty earlier than a federal courtroom within the state of Minnesota of conspiring to illegally export drones spare parts and know-how from the United States to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, US Attorney Erica MacDonald mentioned.

Last March, Osama’s brother, Issam pleaded guilty earlier than a federal courtroom in Minnesota to exporting drone spare parts to Lebanon.

Prosecutors mentioned the 2 brothers had acquired superior know-how for drones from 2009 to 2013, and illegally exported them to Hezbollah, which the United States considers a terrorist group, Associated Press reported.

The two brothers had been arrested in February 2018 in South Africa and had been extradited to the United States in 2019.

According to the listing of expenses, the parts included measurement items, which can be utilized to monitor an plane’s place and digital compasses, which could be paired with the measurement items for drone steerage techniques. The parts additionally included a jet engine and 20 piston engines.

