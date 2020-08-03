Lebanese foreign minister quits over slow reforms, Aoun adviser takes over By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti speaks throughout a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman



2/2

By Ellen Francis

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon called the president’s diplomatic adviser as brand-new foreign minister on Monday after Nassif Hitti gave up the post, blaming an absence of political will to enact reforms to stop a monetary crisis which he cautioned might turn Lebanon into an unsuccessful state.

Foreign donors have actually explained there will be no help till Beirut makes modifications to take on state waste and corruption – roots of the crisis, which presents the most significant danger to Lebanon’s stability given that a 1975-1990 civil war.

“Given the absence of an effective will to achieve structural, comprehensive reform which our society and the international community have urged us to do, I have decided to resign,” Hitti stated in a declaration.

President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab accepted the resignation and designated Charbel Wehbe, Aoun’s diplomatic adviser given that 2017, as foreign minister, stated 2 decrees read out by the cabinet’s secretary general.

Wehbe, 67, is a previous secretary general of the foreign ministry.

Hitti, a previous ambassador to the Arab League, was designated in January when …