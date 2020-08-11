Lebanese call for downfall of president, other officials over Beirut blast – Middle East Monitor

Angry and mourning demonstrators on Tuesday check out aloud the names of a minimum of 171 individuals eliminated in recently’s surge at Beirut port and called for the elimination of Lebanon’s president and other officials they blame for the catastrophe.

Gathered near “ground zero”, some brought photos of the victims as a big screen replayed video of the mushroom cloud that increased over the city last Tuesday after highly-explosive product kept for years detonated, hurting some 6,000 individuals and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

HE UNDERSTOOD. A federal government goes, a federal government comes; we will continue up until the president and the parliament speaker are gotten rid of,

was composed throughout an image of President Michel Aoun on a poster at the demonstration place.

Reuters reported that the president and prime minister were alerted in July about the warehoused ammonium nitrate, according to files and senior security sources.

Aoun, who has actually vowed a swift and transparent examination, tweeted on Tuesday: “My promise to all the pained Lebanese is that I will not rest until all the facts are known.”

Residents of Beirut were still getting the pieces as search operations continued for 30 to 40 individuals still missing out on and security forces fired tear gas at stone-throwing protesters in the 4th such day of discontent.

"Our home …