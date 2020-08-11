Lebanese call for downfall of president, other officials over Beirut blast By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Protests following Beirut huge blast



By Ghaida Ghantous

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Angry and mourning protesters on Tuesday check out aloud the names of a minimum of 171 individuals eliminated in recently’s surge at Beirut port and called for the elimination of Lebanon’s president and other officials they blame for the disaster.

Gathered near “ground zero”, some brought images of the victims as a big screen replayed video footage of the mushroom cloud that increased over the city onAug 4 after highly-explosive product kept for years detonated, hurting some 6,000 individuals and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

“HE KNEW” was composed throughout an image of President Michel Aoun on a poster at the demonstration location. Underneath, it checked out: “A government goes, a government comes; we will continue until the president and the parliament speaker are removed.”

Reuters reported that the president and prime minister were cautioned in July about the warehoused ammonium nitrate, according to files and senior security sources.

Aoun, who has actually vowed a swift and transparent examination, tweeted on Tuesday: “My promise to all the pained Lebanese is that I will not rest until all the facts are known.”

Residents of Beirut were still getting the pieces …