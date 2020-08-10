Lebanese cabinet minister Vartine Ohanian demands government’s resignation – Panorama

Lebanon’s Minister of Youth and Sports Vartine Ohanian is requiring the government’s resignation after the huge Beirut blast which eliminated a minimum of 158 individuals and hurt countless others recently.

The surge that struck the port of Beirut on 4 August has actually stirred mad anti- federal government demonstrations in Lebanon.

In a declaration on Monday, the Lebanese-Armenian minister stated that she will send an official need for the resignation of Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his entire federal government at the upcoming cabinet conference, Arevelk reported.

Ohanian is the only Armenian member of the Lebanesecabinet