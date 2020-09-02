Lebanese-Armenians settling in Artsakh to be provided with jobs, housing, president says – Panorama

“Each of us must do our best to successfully resolve even the seemingly unsolvable problems. We have the necessary will, potential and determination for it, “Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan informed a press conference on Wednesday, summarizing his very first 100 days in workplace.

The president opened journalism conference by extending congratulations on theArtsakh Republic Day He wanted tranquil and rewarding work to all for the advantage of the homeland and the Armenian individuals.

According to the Artsakh leader, much work has actually been done in various spheres throughout his period. But, he worried, the main work has actually been performed in the defense sphere.

“In the defense sector, we have actually embraced the concept of ‘strong border, strong back and secured homeland’ concept, which is preserved in the action prepare for 2020- 2025. In order to execute this concept, needed work is being done to reinforce the defense of our nation, to increase the level of fight preparedness of the army, and to constantly enhance the service and social conditions of servicemen,” he stated.

In Harutyunyan’s words, all reserve officers, liberty fighters of the Artsakh Liberation War and veterans of the Great Patriotic War have open door to the services of Artsakh and Armenian medical centers from September …