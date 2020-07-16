Leaving WHO is equivalent of shooting your allies during battle (opinion)

Only the WHO could have conducted this kind of investigation. I understand because, considering that the 1990s, I’ve led responses to numerous infectious disease outbreaks, initially at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and later at the WHO, where I became the Director-General’s Special Advisor for Pandemic Influenza and Assistant Director-General for Health Security and Environment. I’ve worked with many countries — large and small — as well as frontline health workers, agricultural and veterinary professionals, civilian and military public health boffins, diplomats, ministers and presidents to try and find useful, practical and sustainable ways to fortify the health security of all countries.

In the real world, no country performing on its own are designed for today’s major emerging infectious disease events. They are too difficult, the worldwide context is too complex and the infections can cross borders too easily.

In the past 2 full decades, SARS, avian influenza, pandemic influenza H1N1, MERS, Ebola, Zika and Covid-19 have emerged unpredictably across the world — in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and North America. Each has caused illness and death, confusion and fear, policy uncertainties and had severe social and economic consequences. While Covid-19 is the latest of such outbreaks, others will observe, and it is entirely possible that one of them could be the effect of a pathogen that’ll be even more easily transmissible and much more lethal compared to virus causing Covid-19.

In an outbreak, getting information early is key to responding effectively. Countries need the initial possible warning to mobilize their response. They also need basic facts about the epidemiology, the condition and the pathogen to allow them to assess risks and make sound decisions related to communications, diagnostics, medicines and clinical care and public health measures.

WHO is at the heart of the worldwide system to acquire and assess such information and to provide it to every country as soon as possible. WHO gathers some information through electronic searches of media but, more notably, it obtains details and confirms what is factual through the use of formal channels with governments and by holding informal discussions with individuals. This approach can perhaps work very well, but only if countries do their part and willingly share important information with WHO.

This combined network and access, involving all of its member states, is unique to WHO and can not be replicated by others. For example, despite recent criticisms , the US CDC is generally speaking regarded as the most effective technical public health agency in the world. It has extensive international connections, a long history of supporting others, deep scientific and public health expertise and the respect of its peers. Nonetheless, the CDC represents the united states, which limits its use of many countries. Since countries are sovereign, they can decide to work with, or ignore, other countries — but find it hard to ignore WHO.

Of course, WHO is neither omniscient nor infallible. For example, the corporation has been accused of endorsing face mask use for Covid-19 too slowly and more recently, for not acknowledging the possibility that airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 might be important.

Such criticisms related to technical or scientific matters underscore a recurrent difficulty for WHO. On the one hand, it is expected to be considered a leader in providing new scientific information, but at precisely the same time, it is expected to be considered a guarantor of scientific information that is considered widely credible and well-accepted. This role is especially very important to less resourced countries. When scientific evidence and understanding is rapidly evolving, as is the case with the understanding of how SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted, WHO will often lean toward being conservative, which is why it sometimes is regarded as acting too slowly.

Another criticism frequently leveled at WHO is linked to the issue of its independence. For example, in the current situation, a widely shared dissatisfaction with China’s response is the perception that the united states shared critically important information on the earliest cases either too slowly or selectively. Ironically, this is similar to some perceptions during the early part of SARS in 2003. In that outbreak, some of the suspicions turned into true, such as for example SARS cases being hidden in Beijing , while other suspicions were not true, as the Shanghai mission found.

So, why hasn’t WHO simply conducted an “independent” mission to handle such concerns? There are two significant reasons. Right now, the timing is wrong. Covid-19 shows little sign of going away soon and emphasizing blunting its impact for a while is the very best priority. But, more of necessity, WHO can only just operate inside a country with the host government’s permission. Without this kind of invitation, WHO can forget about march in to China to analyze its Covid-19 response, than it can march into the US or any country to conduct the same assessment.

Nonetheless, at the right time, a thorough, objective and independent assessment of China’s early response with a WHO-led team will be equally important for China and the international community. The impact of Covid-19 has been too great, the suspicions of information being held back are held by too many, and China and the world need to find out whether major changes have to do better the next time round.

The Trump administration’s primary dissatisfaction with WHO, however, seems to be political in nature — and centers on the accusation that the organization is biased toward China (“The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric,” Trump tweeted in April ). Whatever the basis of such accusations, or if they are simply a diversionary tactic to shift attention from the Trump administration’s own failures, taking out of WHO will not help people in america or other countries.

To the contrary, once the value of WHO’s non-emergency work is also considered, it is clear that the US walking away will undermine worldwide efforts to improve medical of everyone, including the strengthening of health systems, reducing chronic diseases and risk factors such as for example smoking and obesity, bolstering the health and nutritional status of kids and mothers, completing the eradication of polio and improving the standard of vaccines and immunization efforts. While the WHO tends to receive more attention during large outbreaks, almost all of its work involves efforts to attain the longer-term health priorities established by the World Health Assembly.

Recently, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed Helen Clark, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the former President of Liberia, to lead an assessment of the international response, including WHO’s performance linked to Covid-19. This is a good beginning, but the magnitude of Covid-19 deserves a deep dive.

That said, whatever shortcomings are identified, my decades of experience make sure WHO’s worldwide presence is irreplaceable and essential for improving health globally. From the vantage point of both crisis management and achieving global health priorities, withholding support from the international body is neither right not smart.

The US should set the example that numerous of us hope for, and stand having its allies, which in the facial skin of Covid-19 and other health challenges, includes WHO and every other country in the world.