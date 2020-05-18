‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Ken Osmond Dead at 76

Ken Osmond — well-known for taking part in the smart-mouthed Eddie Haskell on the traditional ’50s household TV sequence “Leave It To Beaver” — is useless … TMZ has confirmed.

The actor died Monday at his residence in Los Angeles, surrounded by family members and household. His son Eric tells us, “He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father. He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”

Ken started his performing profession when he was solely 9 years outdated, however he received his massive break in 1957 when he was forged as Eddie Haskell on ‘Beaver’ reverse Jerry Mathers, who performed the title character.

The Haskell function was supposed to be a easy visitor look, however Ken knocked it outta the park and his character grew to become a sequence mainstay over 6 seasons and 234 episodes. As you realize, Ken’s portrayal of Eddie was iconic.

Osmond grew up in Glendale, CA and his first talking function was within the film “So Big.” He additionally guest-starred on a ton of standard TV reveals, together with “Lassie,” “Wagon Train, “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” “The Loretta Young Show” and “Fury.”

In 1970, Osmond joined the LAPD and was an officer till he retired in 1988. During one incident, he was shot at 5 instances … four of the bullets hit his bulletproof vest and the fifth ricocheted off his belt buckle.

Ken was sort forged after ‘Beaver’, however his different performing credit embody appearances on “The Munsters” and “Petticoat Junction,” plus characteristic movies like “With Six You Get Eggroll” and “C’Mon Let’s Live a Little.”

Ken was 76.