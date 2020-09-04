Learning Practitioners: You Are The Change

Your Organization Needs You More Than Ever Before

On Twitter just recently, the Association for Talent Development (@ATD) asked a concern: “What’s your biggest piece of advice for #talentdevelopment professionals right now?” A legitimate concern. My reply (@bizlearningdude) was basic, direct, and apparent, “Don’t be the change…you ARE the change, so act like it. Your organizations need you more now than ever before.” Now, why would I be so brave to make this strong declaration? It arises from years of interactions with learning professionals about how they feel underestimated or perhaps unimportant. As an active and engaged individual in the Learning and Development area, I discover it interesting (that no matter the scenarios) the number of professionals grumble, in great times and in bad, how stakeholders do not value their efforts.

The truth is that this is up until now from the fact therefore far from truth, it’s not amusing. In study after study of organizational leaders, cultivating of understanding and advancement of individuals are frequently in their leading 5 forward looking concerns. The ConnectedIn Learning 3rd yearly 2019 Workplace Learning Report states, “Increased budget plans and executive assistance are leading the way for skill designers to play a more tactical …