Learning And Behavior Change: Part 1

Why Does Behavior Change Fail?

Last year I decided to exercise more. I usually play soccer two times a week, but I noticed that my stamina was not where it should be. After watching some motivational videos, I landed on swimming. With motivation over the roof, I planned to swim every day during lunchtime. After the first swim, I lowered the bar to three times a week. The problem with swimming is that you need to get to a swimming pool, change, and then you may or may not have a free lane to swim in. After a month, my motivation went downhill. However, I saw people doing a spin class. No undressing, no waiting for swimlanes, no shower, etc. Hop on a bike and sweat.

I “picked up” spinning. However, spinning happens in classes and not when you want. So I signed up for a class on Friday mornings and blocked my calendar to prompt me to go. I was so motivated that I almost bought special shoes. But, I figured I’d try this spin class first.

During my first and last spin class, I almost died. For starters, the instructor that I picked, based on the level, was absent and a substitute came. She was late, so there was no time to chat. To her credit, she asked if anyone was new. I raised my hand and I was ready to explain that I don’t even know if…