Learn How to Develop a Unique Trading Style With Peter Brandt & Joe Saz

No two traders trade the same. But what does it take to develop a unique trading style? How large is the leap from amateur trader to skilled, strategical professional?

45-year trading veteran Peter Brandt and YouTube trader Joe Saz join this week’s Crypto Markets Live to retrace their trading journeys and explain how to find an individualized trading method.

They will also discuss current crypto market price action and yesterday’s Bitcoin scam, which took over some of highest profile celebrity accounts on Twitter.

During the show, don’t forget to write any questions you might have in the chat. We’ll pick the most interesting ones and ask them to our guests!

Hosted every Thursday by Cointelegraph, the Crypto Markets Live show brings together the best traders and market experts to discuss technical analysis, price movements, trading tips, and more.

Stay up to date on when the next show will be by subscribing to Cointelegraph’s Youtube channel!