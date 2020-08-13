LeAnn Rimes on how she ‘struggled’ with fame until her 30s: ‘I was labeled so many things’

At 17, she starred in the risque movie “Coyote Ugly,” where she danced on a bar and worn barely-there outfits. Rimes confessed throughout an interview with Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume, “There would be so many problems with this movie now.”

But the motion picture did permit the vocalist to break ” out of [the child-star image] for the very first time.”

LEANN RIMES DISCUSSES FIGHTING DEPRESSION, ANXIETY: ‘I HAD SO MUCH UNDERLYING GRIEF’

Rimes stated she had a hard time a lot maturing in the public eye.

“For me especially, there was this very wholesome little girl, this all-American girl, and then I went through a lawsuit with my father at 16 and my record label, and that was like a three-and-a-half-year ordeal. Then I was the ‘spoiled brat’ — I mean, I was labeled so many things. When I think about it now, it’s just so crazy how instantly as a society, the expectations we place upon someone,” she explained.

Rimes continued, “We anticipate them to be more than human, even as a kid. And then specifically anticipate them not to grow. It was certainly the huge difficulty for me personally, to attempt to outgrow that mold. It’s taken …