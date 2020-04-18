LeAnn Rimes is hoping to help foster connection with meditation and music

“When I turned 30 I checked myself into a mental health facility for anxiety and depression because it was so severe and since then I’ve been on my own journey of spirituality and what that means to me,” she informed CNN in a current meeting. “During this time there are so many people kind of searching and reaching and trying to find things to help them manage their stress and anxiety during this time. I have a whole tool box full of things that I’ve learned.”

The vocalist, 37, that came to be a home name at the age of 13 with her hit solitary, “Blue,” is leading her fans with spiritual Instagram Live sessions everySunday

“[I’m] simply opening up area to be with individuals for them to discuss what’s taking place in their lives, also if simply over Instagram we are still linking and attempting to develop areas,” she claimed. “We are in desperate need of community right now.”

Along with directed meditation, she’s additionally sharing hermusic She launched her tune, “There Will Be A Better Day” last month.