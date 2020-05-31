Leaning Tower of Pisa among sites in Italy to reopen after lockdown | World news

Some of Italy’s well-known cultural sites are coming again to life after being closed for greater than three months owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa reopened on Saturday whereas the Colosseum and Vatican Museums will welcome guests once more from Monday, and Florence’s Uffizi gallery from Tuesday.

An enormous exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of the dying of the Renaissance painter Raphael will open at Le Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome on Monday.

All sites and museums are reopening with strict security measures in place. The Leaning Tower of Pisa, which often attracts 5 million guests a 12 months, is just allowing 15 individuals in at a time. They have to put on face masks in addition to an digital machine that warns them if they’re lower than a metre of anybody else.

Pierfrancesco Pacini, the president of the board of administrators chargeable for the tower and surrounding monuments, informed the Italian news company Ansa: “Our budget will suffer heavy losses but we wanted to send a signal of confidence and hope.”

Visitors to the Colosseum may have to buy their tickets on-line, put on face masks and have their temperature taken earlier than coming into. Group numbers have been capped at 14.

The Pompeii archaeological park reopened final Tuesday with comparable measures in place. The 104 individuals who visited on the primary day had been principally native residents. Massimo Osanna, the park’s director, stated he hoped the location may entice 1.5 million guests this 12 months, 2.5 million fewer than would often go to.

For now, the sites can solely be loved by native residents. Restrictions on inter-regional journey are due to be lifted on 3 June.





While Italy is making ready to open its borders to EU vacationers from 15 June, Italians may very well be barred from visiting some fellow EU states owing to the severity of Italy’s Covid-19 outbreak. Luigi Di Maio, the international minister, hit again on Saturday after Greece stated it could welcome guests from 29 nations excluding Italy, Spain, France and the UK.

Di Maio wrote on Facebook: “We do not accept blacklists … if anyone thinks they can treat us like a leper colony, then they should know that we will not stand for it.”