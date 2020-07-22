Leaked specs reveal how Samsung’s regular Galaxy Note 20 falls short of the Ultra

Samsung’s August Unpacked occasion is getting more detailed, and today, there’s a comprehensive specification dump for the requirement Galaxy Note20 We have actually currently gotten the complete rundown for the top-tier Note 20 Ultra, and now we can get a fuller image for simply what distinctions there are in between the 2– and the sacrifices Samsung made on the “smaller” phone. WinFuture has published the specs, simply as it provided for the larger upcomingNote

The most considerable downgrade is absolutely the screen. The regular Galaxy Note 20 will have a 6.7-inch, 1080 p screen that peaks at an extremely conventional refresh rate of 60 Hz. (The Note 20 Ultra is thought to have a huge 6.9-inch 3200 x 1440 show that perform at 120 Hz like the Galaxy S20) On the plus side, images explain that the Note 20 has a flatter screen than the Ultra’s rather curved edges.

Samsung is likewise booking the 108- megapixel electronic camera for its flagship Note 20 Ultra, selecting a 12 MP large, 12 MP ultrawide, and 64 MP picture/ telephoto trio on the back of the Note 20 that permit 8K video recording and 30 x zoom. (The Ultra is reported to get up to 50 x zoom abilities.)

Even the S Pen is kept back a bit on the regular Note 20, with a 26- millisecond action rate for Samsung’s stylus compared to the freshly enhanced, near-instant 9ms on the Ultra design.

The requirement Note 20 will have a 4,300 mAh battery with reverse cordless charging, 256 GB of storage (there’s no microSD assistance for this one), and 8GB of RAM. It may have the very same processor as the bigger Ultra, however you can absolutely see where Samsung chose to offer the Ultra a benefit.