Leaked screenshots from iPhone 12 Pro Max unofficially confirm LiDAR and 120Hz display

The newest iPhone 12 leakage comes from @Jon _Prosser who has actually proven significant iPhone leakages in the past. In screenshots and a brief hands-on video acquired by Prosser, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will include the 120Hz revitalize rate display after all. This news comes simply under 2 days after reports came, declaring that the iPhone 12 Pro would not have this sort of display due to provide problems.

The leaked screenshots are presumably from an iPhone 12 Pro Max PVT (production recognition model) which is a manufactured gadget that comes off the assembly line after the very first run of mass production at complete speed. This gadget needs to show near-final hardware and software application.

Camera and display settings for existing PVT design of 6.7″ iPhone 12 Pro Max Want video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

The very first screenshot reveals a Camera menu with a toggle identified “Enable Camera Features” which allows the LiDAR includes that utilize the brand-new reported electronic camera. Aside from making it possible for LiDAR, other toggles allowed consist of an improved night mode, advanced sound decrease, bit depth video recording, zoom abilities, and other video modes.

The 2nd screenshot above validates that this test production gadget has a 120Hz …