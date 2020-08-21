Leaked Google Pixel 5 renders show dual rear camera and fingerprint sensor

Google introduced the Pixel 4A in August however informed us we ‘d need to wait to see the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G. They are because of show up at some point this fall (most likely in early October), however brand-new renders supposedly revealing the Pixel 5 provide us some concept what to anticipate.

The renders originated from routine leaker @OnLeaks and Indian tech websitePriceBaba There are no genuine surprises here, with the images revealing a fingerprint sensor on the rear; square-shaped camera range including what seems 2 electronic cameras, a flash, and an unidentified sensor; and a holepunch front-facing camera in the leading left of the display screen.

It’s difficult to evaluate the render’s credibility, however the sand-blasted texture on the case looks the like the side-on peek of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G Google shared previously this year.



What’s a little unexpected is that OnLeaks declares the Pixel 5 will have a screen size of in between 5.7 and 5.8 inches. That’s the exact same or possibly smaller sized than the 5.8- inch screen on the Pixel 4A. Some individuals will invite a moderately-sized screen, however the Pixel 5 will look a bit small compared to gadgets like Samsung’s S20 flagship with its 6.2-inch display screen.

