Leaked Exynos 880 details suggest it’s quite similar to the 980

Samsung is creating an Exynos 880 chipset, which we saw powering the vivo Y70 s 5G previously today. It’s a 5G chipset that will certainly supply an option to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 G and also 768 for costs mid-range tools.

Leakster Digital Chat Station shared some details concerning the brand-new chip. It will certainly have 2 huge Cortex- A77 cores and also 6 smaller sized A55 cores. The GPU is a Mali- G76 (core matter is uncertain). There needs to be an incorporated 5G modem as well, similar to the Exynos 980.

. . . Exynos 880 (informal) . Exynos 980 . Snapdragon 765 G .

. . CPU (huge cores) . 2x A77 at 2.0 GHz . 2x A77 at 2.2 GHz . Kryo 475 Prime at 2.4 Ghz + Gold at 2.2 GHz .

. . CPU (little cores) . 6x A55 at 1.8 GHz . 6x A55 at 1.8 GHz . 6x Kryo 475 Silver at 1.8 GHz .

. . GPU . Mali- G76 . Mali- G76 MP5 . Adreno 620 .

. . Process . ? . 8nm LPP . 7nm LPP EUV .

Overall, the Exynos 880 shows up quite similar to the 980 chip, though with a somewhat reduced efficiency capacity. The Geekbench outcome of the Y70 s uses a very early contrast of CPU power – it’s virtually similar. Whether or otherwise the GPU sources will certainly be reduced remains to be seen.

Geekbench 5.1 outcomes: Exynos 880 Exynos 980 Snapdragon 765 G

The Exynos is relatively close the S765 G as well, nonetheless the Qualcomm chip utilizes Kryo 475 cores, which are based upon the older A76 core (Prime and also Gold) and also A55 (Silver). They might be clocked greater, yet the Geekbench ratings we have actually seen up until now reveal that the Exynos has the lead, a minimum of in single-core efficiency. Of training course, Qualcomm will certainly introduce the brand-new 768 G chip quickly.

