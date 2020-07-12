Leaked Documents Suggest Former Wirecard Exec Was Linked to Secret Russian Gov Operations

Wirecard’s recently-prosecuted former Chief Operations Officer, Jan Marsalek, may have had ties to Russian intelligence services. He also allegedly held secret documents concerning the use of a Russian chemical weapon in the U.K.

According to the Financial Times, the former Wirecard executive bragged of his intelligence services’ ties in an endeavor to further integrate with London traders.

Recovered documents contain specific data on the formula for the world’s deadliest nerve agent, referred to as Novichok. The chemical weapon was utilized in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Julia on March 4, 2018.

Germany on the hunting of Marsalek

Military experts from the U.K. don’t think that the leaked documents came from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, or OPCW, member states in western Europe. Nor do they believe them to have come from the U.S., due to its restricted blood circulation that is limited to the OPCW member states.

German authorities are trying to figure out Marsalek’s whereabouts. The former exec stepped down from Wirecard in June after authorities discovered a $2.1B shortfall on the firm’s books.

The former chief executive officer of Wirecard, Markus Braun, was detained by Munich police on June 23 after being charged with misrepresenting the company’s balances.

The Financial Times also reported that Wirecard’s former COO entered the Philippines via Manila in June before traveling to China from Cebu, according to the Filipino immigration records.

However, Philippine justice secretary, Menardo Guevarra, stated: