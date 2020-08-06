Leaked document suggests Pixel 5a is coming next year, a foldabe phone is in the works

An internal document got away from Google’s grasp and it means a possible foldingPixel The document information every phone because the Pixel 2 and includes 4 yet to be revealed gadgets: Barbette, Raven, Oriole and Passport

Barbette is perhaps the reported Pixel 5a – Google has up until now formally verified just the Pixel 5 5G and 4a 5G. The Raven and Oriole must be the next generation Pixel 6 duo. Note that Google phones usually have actually code word based upon fish types, however this document utilizes other code word, inconveniencing to split.

This leaves the Passport, which is clearly referred to as a collapsible. It and the 2 Pixel 6 designs are set up to launch in the last 3 months of next year, so we’re in for rather a wait.

A patent illustration of a collapsible Google phone from 2019

It’s unclear which (if any) of these is the Pixel phone that will supposedly have a 6.67″ 120 Hz display screen.

Google didn’t expose when the the Pixel 5 5G and 4a 5G will appear, however this document declares that they will get here in October (the business did state that the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $500, $150 more than the vanilla 4a).

The Pixel 5a will follow with a launch set for Q2 of2021 It’s referred to as a “lower end mid year device”.

