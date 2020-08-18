Leaked camera panels from Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro show a rectangular design

The glass panels that will cover the rear cameras on the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro have leaked and they show a curious design. The Mate 30s from last year featured a round camera island and that design element is preserved to some extent on the 40-series.

However, the circle is now inscribed inside a square. Both panels have a “3D” label, presumably indicating a ToF sensor. However, the Pro camera also has a rectangular element in the middle of the four modules – judging by the shape, this will be the periscope module.





Huawei Mate 40 camera panel • Mate 40 Pro panel

This design doesn’t line up with the Mate 40 renders we’ve seen previously as those show a round camera island. Renders of the Mate 40 Pro show a similar design with the periscope placed in the lower left and nothing in the middle.

Earlier this year we heard that the Huawei Mate 40 series will feature a 108 MP main camera behind a freeform 9P lens with much improved optics. The periscope on the Pro model is expected to offer 5x optical and 55x digital zoom.







CAD-based renders: Huawei Mate 40 • Mate 40 Pro

Huawei will unveil the new Mates in the Fall and they may be the last Kirin-powered flagships unless HiSilicon secures an advanced fab to produce its designs (TSMC is being blocked by the US).