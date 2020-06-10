LEAKED AUDIO: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot And Aldermen FREAK OUT Over Inability To Stop Riots

Leaked audio reveals the Chicago Aldermen and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are freaking out over their inability to avoid the recent riots in the city.

Lightfoot: “I Haven’t Seen This Sh*t Before”

A conference call happened by Lighfoot with all 50 Chicago Alderman to handle the recent wave of Black Lives Matter riots in the town, but the audio from the decision was subsequently leaked, revealing the council members and Lightfoot are, to put it lightly, perhaps not handling the problem well!

Here certainly are a few highlights of the phone call for your reading pleasure:

Lightfoot said that Alderman Raymond Lopez was “one hundred percent full of sh*t,” after he warned that there are “gang-bangers with AK-47s walking around right now, just waiting to settle some score.” Lopez clicked back, showing Lightfoot pretty succintly, “f**k you!”

“I just want to say, and I just want to tell you guys, my ward is a sh*t show. It’s cop cars burning, banks burning, we had to put the bridges up,” Alderman Susan Sadlowski Garza advised the other users of the phone. “I want to tell you, this kicked off this morning at 11 o’clock, it wasn’t a protest, it wasn’t anything like that. It was about 40 people that showed up in the dispensary lot, a dispensary most of you guys know it’s like getting in Fort Knox in there.”

“I saw at 111th and Michigan, a huge crowd gathered outside a clothing store, had to be 30 or 40 people, dude with a sledgehammer, a sledgehammer, trying to break through the metal barricade so people could loot,” Mayor Lighfoot said. “I don’t know about you but I haven’t seen this sh*t before. Not in Chicago.”

Alderman Lopez said of which Chicago was “just like a war zone right now,” adding that “the gang members are now getting involved, walking around with AK-47s, threatening to shoot, I hate to say it, black people.”

Multiple Aldermen mentioned that the circumstance was too bad, that 911 wasn’t actually answering their particular phones any longer.

A Good Summation Of The Democrat Response!

Wow! If this particular doesn’t summarize Chicago’s respond to the riots, and the lack of ability of Democrat politicians across the nation to respond properly to this problems, I don’t know what may! The full audio can be listened to here, having a snippet under from the connection with Lopez and Lightfoot below, nevertheless watch out for sturdy language.