Leah Remini says Danny Masterson rape charges prove ‘victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology’

The allegations against Masterson came to light in 2017, when the victims, also Scientologists, said they’d reported the crimes to the Church.

Remini, a former Scientologist herself, featured two of the accusers in her docuseries “Scientology and the Aftermath” to highlight an so-called pattern of crimes within the Church.

After the new of Materson’s arrest broke, Remini took to Twitter to share her excitement.

“Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology!” she wrote on line. “Praise the lord!”

Her tweet also contained a warning to her former peers: “This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!”

Remini, who had been a member of the Church since she was nine years old before exiting in 2013, has been certainly one of its top critics recently.

She previously slammed the corporation for driving a wedge between her father and herself, claiming she was not informed of his death until per month after his passing.

“Scientology took my dad in as a pawn against me and likely robbed him of any last ounce of heart that might have been left in him. I’m angry that Scientology found his personal weak spots and got him on board not with their beliefs but with their smear campaign against me,” she wrote in a Instagram post at the time.

The Church of Scientology did not instantly respond to Fox News’ request for comment.