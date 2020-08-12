Leah Remini Claims Scientologist Tom Cruise Has A ‘Master Plan’ For Estranged Daughter Suri!

Leah Remini isn’t done coming for Tom Cruise!

In a brand-new interview with New York Post, the King of Queens star stated she thinks that the Top Gun: Maverick star has a “master plan” including his estranged daughter Suri Cruise Sounds ominous!

Related: Leah Says She Just Learned Her Father Died Weeks Ago

The 50- year-old starlet, who was raised as a Scientologist from the age of 9 till she left the religious beliefs in 2013, informed the outlet:

“Scientology thinks about [Tom’s ex-wife Katie Holmes] a suppressive individual which is an opponent and for that reason Tom thinks, like all Scientologists, that he can’t be linked toSuri I make certain his master strategy is to wait till Suri ages so that he can entice her into Scientology and far from her mom.”

Lure her far from her mom? Scary!

It would not be the very first time; Tom’s ex Nicole Kidman has openly blamed the Church of Scientology for severing her relationships with the previous couple’s adopted kids, Isabella and Connor, who are both still devout Scientologists.

Related: Leah Reacts To Scientologist Danny Masterson’s Rape Charges

Suri, nevertheless, isn’t a member of the church, which regrettably implies the action star is “not allowed” to have a relationship with his daughter. Yeesh.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Second Act starlet …