Leah Remini calls Thandie Newton ‘brave’ for sharing ‘Mission: Impossible 2’ set experience with Tom Cruise

She likewise stated she was “so scared of Tom” and remembered a hard minute they had together on set, when a scene for the film wasn’t working out.

THANDIE NEWTON STATES TOM CRUISE GOT ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH HER ON ‘OBJECTIVE: IMPOSSIBLE 2’ SET: I WAS ‘SO SCARED’

In an interview with the Daily Beast released on Thursday, Remini, 50, stated of Newton’s remarks: “That takes big balls to do what she did, and if more individuals speak up because method, and be brave enough to do so, I believe we may get someplace.”

“Tom has actually escaped with being this ‘nice guy,’ since that’s what Scientology policy states– to produce excellent PR on the planet and make those ‘good actions’ understood. But if you in fact take a look at his actions, they’re not constant,” she included.

Remini– who was promoting her approaching podcast, “Scientology: Fair Game” and is a previous Scientologist– went on to declare that while she remained in Scientology, she “got in trouble” for stating, “‘Why is this person the poster kid for Scientology? He can’t keep a f– kin’ marital relationship together, he’s getting on sofas, he’s imitating he understands anything about postpartum.’

TOM CRUISE ‘SETS THE BAR REALLY HIGH’ IN ‘LEADING WEAPON: RADICAL’, CO-STAR JENNIFER CONNELLY SAYS

She even more declared: “I discovered quite rapidly that that’s not something you must be doing, since Tom Cruise is thought about a messiah inScientology This is a guy who has actually not even seen his own child in years. That this person can be running around and having individuals believe he’s this super-nice person, I do not get it. But that’s the Hollywood- bulls– t video game individuals play.”

Remini, who belonged to the Church because she was 9 years of ages prior to leaving in 2013, has actually been among its leading critics in the last few years.

In 2015, she launched her narrative, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” and the list below year she did an A&E docuseries entitled, “Scientology and the Aftermath,” which analyzed the company.

For Newton’s part, she informed Vulture that in spite of the on-set incident, she does not believe Cruise is an evildoer, nor is he especially challenging to workwith She thinks he put simply excessive pressure on himself.

“He wasn’t horrible. It was just — he was really stressed. I had the most extraordinary time,” she concluded.

An associate for Cruise and the Church of Scientology did not right away react to Fox News’ demands for remark.

