Leah Remini calls out Karen Bass for past praise of Scientology: Victims ‘deserve better from you’

“The Church of Scientology I know has made a difference, because your creed is a universal creed and one that speaks to all people everywhere,” Bass said in the video obtained by the Daily Caller.

“The words are exciting of your founder, L. Ron Hubbard, in The Creed of the Church of Scientology: that all people of whatever race, color or creed, are created with equal rights,” she said.

Remini, a former Scientologist who has been an outspoken critic of the organization, ripped the congresswoman on Instagram.

“’My views have not changed’ says @repkaren bass- I too supported this criminal cult of Scientology at one time,” Remini began on Sunday. “But most of us believed we had no option to do our research for fear of being punished for looking — just as it is in Scientology today. I was raised in it from childhood. What is the excuse for those never in who lend their voice to this criminal cult? Are you denouncing Scientology or are you saying you still think this cult deserves your support? ‪Great that you attempted to distance yourself from this cult now, but is your current stance on Scientology that it is a religion?”

The former “King of Queens” star then laid out damning claims about the…