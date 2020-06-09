League Two: Swindon champions, Crewe and Plymouth promoted as clubs vote to end season | Football News







Swindon Town have been topped Sky Bet League Two champions after clubs voted to end their season based mostly on points-per-game.

The EFL confirmed that League Two clubs had voted to end the season by an “overwhelming majority”.

Crewe and Plymouth be a part of champions Swindon as the three mechanically promoted sides into League One. Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester and Northampton will contest the play-offs with the primary video games on June 18, all dwell on Sky Sports.

The backside group continues to be to be determined with Stevenage at present on the foot of the desk, however second-bottom Macclesfield dealing with a possible factors deduction. Relegation will solely be ratified if the National League may give assurances that its competitors will go forward.

