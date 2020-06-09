League Two play-offs 2020: Dates, kick-off times, venues, live on Sky Sports | Football News

When are the 2019 Sky Bet League Two play-offs?
The EFL confirmed on June 9 that League Two clubs had voted to end the summer season by an “overwhelming majority”.
Crewe and Plymouth join champions Swindon as the three automatically promoted sides in to League One.
Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester and Northampton will contest the play-offs with the initial games on June 18, all live on Sky Sports. The final is scheduled to be played from Wembley Stadium on June 29.
Here are typical the key schedules…
First legs: Thursday, June 18
Colchester United v Exeter City – 5.15pm
Northampton Town v Cheltenham Town – 7.45pm
Second legs: Monday, June 22
Exeter City v Colchester United – 5.15pm
Cheltenham Town v Northampton Town – 8.00pm
Final: Monday, June 29
Winner semi:final A vs Winner semi:final M – seven.30pm, Wembley Stadium