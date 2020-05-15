League Two clubs agree to end season with immediate effect

League Two clubs have agreed to end the season with immediate effect.

All 24 clubs met through convention name on Friday to talk about the remaining choices on the desk with the league in indefinite hiatus within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The intention is now for the ultimate league standings to be determined utilizing a points-per-game mannequin with three groups set to go up mechanically as regular with one relegated.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Plans stay in place for the play-offs to happen as typical with two-legged semi-finals and a one-off ultimate to determine the fourth and ultimate promoted group.





All choices are topic to approval from the English Football League and the Football Association.

Crewe Alexandra had been prime of the desk on the stoppage of play with Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle occupying the opposite two computerized promotion spots.

Stevenage had been backside within the sole relegation place.

A weighted points-per-game mannequin is claimed to be the popular possibility of clubs that means groups who’ve performed extra house matches wouldn’t acquire an unfair benefit within the calculations.

Earlier League One clubs failed to come to an settlement over how their marketing campaign shall be concluded and can talk about choices once more early subsequent week.