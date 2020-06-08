League One resumption does not make sense for Burton, says boss Jake Buxton | Football News





Burton Albion player-manager Jake Buxton says the cost of testing players for coronavirus could possibly be challenging

Burton Albion player-manager Jake Buxton says resuming the League One season does not make sense for the mid-table club as a result of financial damage it could cause.

Burton were 12th when the division was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic – neither in realistic contention for a play-off spot or at risk of being relegated.

A clearer path for English Football League (EFL) clubs to decide just how to end their seasons is expected to be outlined in Tuesday’s EGM, with curtailment expected in League Two, potentially also in League One, but not the Championship.

The 2nd tier of English football are time for play all of the remaining games from June 20, susceptible to health and safety protocols being met, but League One are yet to choose amid pressure from a clutch of promotion-chasing clubs, whilst the bottom tier has already made its indicative vote on May 15, due to costs of testing of players and staff.

EFL clubs are set to hold an important meeting on Tuesday

“The players would love for the season to continue and try and play these remaining nine games but we also have to look at it from the club’s point of view as well,” Buxton told Sky Sports News.

“The cost of the testing kits, the expense of bringing players and staff off furlough to play these games and considering we’re mid table, it just makes sense for us, it’s just logic that people’re in the camp that we don’t absolutely need the season to come back.

“But we also understand for the integrity of the game, and if we’re asked to do so, the players and the club would be willing to make sure we’d be ready and raring to go to make sure the season is completed.”

A letter sent to all 71 clubs, seen by Sky Sports News, unmasked clubs will vote on proposals submit by the EFL board, Barnsley and Tranmere Rovers, two clubs who are in the relegation zones of these respective divisions.

Buxton replaced Nigel Clough as Burton Boss in May

They will even vote on amendments to the EFL proposal submit by Lincoln City, Ipswich Town and Stevenage.

“We’re in a position where we can take a step back in a way because of where we are in the league,” said Buxton, who replaced Nigel Clough last month following the 54-year-old stepped down to ease the financial burden on the club.

“There’s obviously plenty of clubs inside our division who’re fighting for different reasons – whether it is promotion or relegation.

“We’ve just looked at it in the fairest way, and the safest way for the football to resume, and that’s the only way we can look at it at this moment in time. I’m sure that if we were in a different position we’d look at it differently, but we’re not.”