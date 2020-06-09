League One: Coventry and Rotherham promoted as clubs vote for season to end | Football News





Coventry City will go up as champions

Sky Bet League One clubs have voted to curtail their season, that means Coventry will likely be promoted as champions.

Rotherham will even go up mechanically to the Championship. Bolton, Southend and Tranmere are relegated to League Two.

The League One play-offs will nonetheless go forward, with Oxford, Portsmouth, Fleetwood and Wycombe concerned.

League One sides opted to deliver an instantaneous end to the 2019/20 marketing campaign following an important vote on Tuesday afternoon, with the ultimate league positions selected a points-per-game foundation.

Their counterparts in League Two took the identical choice earlier within the day.

