League One and Two seasons ended due to coronavirus to confirm promotion and relegation

League One and League Two is not going to be resumed following the coronavirus pandemic, with the English Football League confirming that golf equipment throughout each divisions have voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 season with instant impact and figuring out the ultimate standings through a points-per-game components.

The play-offs will nonetheless be performed throughout each leagues starting subsequent week, the EFL mentioned on Tuesday, with finals due to be held at Wembley Stadium on the finish of the month. Promotion and relegation are additionally set to go forward as deliberate.

With League One coming to an finish, Coventry City will likely be promoted again to the Championship as League One champions, together with Rotherham.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford City, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town will enter the play-offs for the ultimate promotion spot, with first legs set to start every week on Thursday.

Tranmere Rovers in the meantime will likely be relegated to League Two alongside Bolton Wanderers – who failed to get better from a 12-point deduction for going into administration final yr – and Southend United.

The announcement to finish League Two, which acquired the backing of all however one membership, will see Swindon Town topped champions underneath the components, which golf equipment agreed would encompass an unweighted dwelling and away document multiplied by the variety of excellent video games every membership has remaining within the 2019/20 season. Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle will be a part of Swindon in League One subsequent season, with the highest of the league desk remaining because it was when the season was suspended in March.

With relegation going forward as deliberate, Stevenage are set to be relegated to the National League. However, that would change if Macclesfield Town obtain an extra factors deduction after the EFL introduced misconduct prices in opposition to the membership for failing to pay March salaries.

Having already been hit with an 11-point penalty this season with two factors suspended, an extra sanction is probably going to drop them under Stevenage, who’re three factors adrift of Daryl McMahon’s facet. It’s understood that the cost – which Macclesfield have vehemently denied and plan to combat – will likely be resolved earlier than the play-offs are accomplished.

The League Two play-offs in the meantime will function Cheltenham Town, Exeter City, Colchester United and Northampton Town to decide which facet is promoted to League One, with fixtures additionally getting underway subsequent Thursday and concluding with a Wembley last on Monday 29 June.

An extraordinary basic assembly noticed all golf equipment from the EFL represented through convention name on Tuesday, with the way forward for the third and fourth tiers the primary concern over whether or not they would resume after a three-month hiatus.

It was confirmed that the Championship will resume this month to comply with the Premier League’s instance, however the sheer value of testing in addition to being pressured to play video games behind closed doorways has pressured League One and League Two to finish their seasons.

Following a membership vote, just one group in League Two voted in favour of continuous the season, which Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince admitted was his.

“The question of whether to play out our season or quit has just been voted on,” Vince wrote on Twitter. “Only one vote in favour of playing on (FGR) surprised by that. So L2 season is done. Shame, but we’ll focus on the new one, whenever that comes and in whatever shape it takes.”

The choice adopted an earlier vote to retain promotion, relegation and the play-offs and to use an unweighted points-per-game system to determine the ultimate desk with the season curtailed.

The mannequin was the one set out by the EFL’s board, and the league mentioned it was “overwhelmingly agreed” to undertake it into the competitors’s laws at a gathering on Tuesday.

Both Barnsley and Tranmere set out various plans to the one proposed by the EFL board, however each acquired much less backing than the EFL’s plan.

Barnsley’s eliminated relegation in any division which had to be curtailed, whereas Tranmere’s recommended including a margin for error to the fundamental points-per-game calculation – a plan which drew criticism for rivals as it might have saved the membership from relegation this season.

Three different golf equipment – Lincoln, Ipswich and Stevenage – had additionally put ahead amendments to the EFL board’s proposal, however the unique plan set out by the league is the one which has been adopted.

EFL chairman Rick Parry mentioned: “Whilst it has all the time remained the board’s place to play the rest of the season the place attainable, the choice reached at at this time’s assembly follows a full and thought of session interval with our member golf equipment.

“The board has endeavoured to pay attention to all views and various approaches however understands that the selections taken is not going to be met with common satisfaction from all golf equipment.

“Today’s consequence ensures that the league and its golf equipment stays as devoted as attainable to the beforehand agreed laws and that there’s consistency within the method adopted throughout the EFL in all divisions if required.

“It is clear that the challenges facing the league from the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic are unprecedented and I thank the contribution of EFL clubs in making this important determination.”

More follows…