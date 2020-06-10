League One and League Two seasons over: Who are the winners and losers from points-per-game system? | Football News







Coventry are League One champions, whereas Stevenage completed backside of League Two

Who profited and who misplaced out from the choice to find out the consequence of the League One and Two seasons with the factors per sport system?

On Tuesday League One and League Two sides voted to convey a right away finish to the 2019/20 season and determine last league placings by dividing factors gained by video games performed.

Inevitably, there have been groups which have benefited from the technique and groups which have been negatively affected.

Here are the winners and losers…

League One

Champions: Coventry

Automatic promotion: Rotherham

Play-offs: Wycombe, Oxford United, Portsmouth, Fleetwood Town

Relegated: Tranmere, Southend, Bolton

Coventry can have a good time ultimately – albeit not in the type they want to – as a result of for the first time since 1967 they’ve been topped champions of a division.

Their promotion again to the Championship has been on the playing cards for a lot of months however behind them the race for the second computerized promotion spot and the 4 play-off locations has been an in depth battle – and the last standings will go away many golf equipment questioning what may need been.

Rotherham, with 62 factors from 35 video games, grabbed the second computerized promotion place on the points-per-game system. However, six sides had been inside three factors of them when the season was halted with nearly 1 / 4 of the marketing campaign nonetheless to play.

Play-off qualifiers Oxford, Portsmouth and Fleetwood had been all on 60 factors from 35 video games and will every have felt assured of overhauling the two-point hole to Rotherham throughout their remaining 9 fixtures.

Wycombe might have been even nearer – they’d have moved from 59 factors to 62 in the event that they’d gained their sport in hand over Rotherham, though the latter’s higher purpose distinction would have saved them simply forward at that time.

But Wycombe will be glad about a play-off spot a minimum of after leaping from eighth to 3rd – they leapfrogged Peterborough United into the play-off locations due to the points-per-game system.

Unsurprisingly, Peterborough had been one in every of the golf equipment sad about fixtures not being fulfilled with proprietor Darragh McAnthony telling The Football Show: “We’d won seven of our previous nine games, we’d had tough fixtures early on, but we played seven of the bottom nine in our last nine games. We’d have got automatic promotion, I’m superbly confident on that.”

Sunderland, who had additionally earned 59 factors however performed 36 video games, will even really feel they might have moved into the high six throughout the run-in.

But Tranmere are maybe the facet hardest hit in the division. They had been three factors from security with a sport in hand when soccer was suspended. The Merseyside membership would nonetheless have needed to overcome a purpose distinction deficit to AFC Wimbledon in the event that they’d gained their spare sport however chairman Mark Palios says the choice to relegate them will now have big monetary implications, estimating a £1m drop in earnings from gate receipts alone.

I’ve misplaced depend of the variety of chairmen who’ve sympathised at the unfairness of our plight, while nonetheless voting for it. However, sympathy does not pay wages or assuage a deep sense of unfairness. Mark Palios, Tranmere chairman

In distinction, Southend and Bolton, additionally relegated, had appeared set for the drop for a while.

League Two

Champions: Swindon

Automatic promotion: Crewe, Plymouth

Play-offs: Cheltenham Town, Exeter, Colchester, Northampton

Relegated: Stevenage*

It’s been tight at the high of League Two however Swindon simply edge the title on the points-per-game, given their sport in hand on Crewe and Plymouth, who observe them into League One for subsequent season.

Cheltenham might have felt assured of breaking into that high three – they’d have been only one level behind Plymouth in the event that they’d gained their sport in hand – whereas Exeter would even have been hopeful of bridging their very own three-point hole to the computerized locations with 9 video games remaining.

However, they need to accept a play-off place together with Colchester United and Northampton Town. Those post-season video games will likely be laborious to observe for Port Vale followers – their facet had been only one level off the high seven, whereas Bradford – 4 factors adrift with 9 to play – will even marvel what may need been.

At the different finish of the desk, Stevenage are relegated… for now. Like Tranmere in League One, Stevenage had been additionally three factors from security with a sport in hand when soccer was suspended (once more, with a worse purpose distinction than the facet above them). But they could nonetheless earn a reprieve…

Second-bottom Macclesfield Town are going through a possible factors deduction ought to an Independent Disciplinary Commission discover them responsible of misconduct costs for alleged breaches of EFL rules.