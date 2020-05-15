League One and League Two clubs to receive salary cap proposals by Monday | Football News





A working group will submit salary cap proposals to clubs in League One and League Two within the coming days

Salary cap proposals will likely be despatched to clubs in League One and League Two no later than Monday.

Clubs within the English Football League are a £200m monetary gap by the tip of September as a consequence of the suspension of the league due to the coronavirus pandemic, in accordance to the competitors’s chairman Rick Parry.

Moves to implement value controls have been led by a working group, which is predicted to distribute proposals to clubs within the coming days.

Parry advised the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee final week {that a} salary cap and different value management measures had been “absolutely essential”.

“There is a lot of debate going on about that at the moment,” he stated.

“We have an imbalance within the distribution, now we have the parachute funds which trigger immense stress throughout the Championship so sure I do assume the distribution mannequin is an issue.

“Any model where wages are 106 per cent of turnover is ridiculous.”

0:35 English Football League chairman Rick Parry has warned clubs face a £200m monetary gap by September English Football League chairman Rick Parry has warned clubs face a £200m monetary gap by September

Dale Vince, the chairman of League Two aspect Forest Green, is in favour of the introduction of a cap and has steered mounted quantities of £3.6m for League One clubs and £2m for groups in League Two.

He stated: “We can all see the issues yearly, there are a few clubs that virtually make it to the tip of the season – or do not – and go into administration.

“A participant wage cap can be a means to management that. The amount of cash that will get spent by some clubs would then relieve the strain on different clubs to match it – it turns into an arms race.

“You get the odd individual who just operates on the very edge of insolvency and legality. With a wage cap, people like that would be more constrained and less able to do real harm.”

Vince stated on the time that he hoped a cap could possibly be agreed to come into impact for the 2020-21 season.

“It’s something that can be agreed now. We’ve got this downtime to work on the details, and put it in place ready [for the new season].”