League of Legends: Wild Rift: watch the new gameplay trailer

It’s been some time since we’ve heard a lot about League of Legends: Wild Rift, the cellular and console spinoff of the long-running technique recreation. Today, as half of the ongoing Summer Game Fest, Riot gave the greatest look but at the recreation, with a prolonged video presentation that covers the whole lot from characters to gameplay to skins. While the recreation nonetheless doesn’t have a launch date — it’s anticipated to launch someday this 12 months — Riot says that it’s beginning its first early assessments quickly with an early alpha on Android in Brazil and the Philippines.

Riot has stated in the previous that Wild Rift isn’t a direct port of the unique PC model of League of Legends; as a substitute, it’s a tweaked model higher suited to those new platforms. That consists of the apparent adjustments to the controls, with a new twin-stick setup in addition to different shifts like shorter matches and smaller maps. Today’s video gives a way more detailed take a look at how that can all work in follow.

Wild Rift is only one half of what’s shaping as much as be a busy interval for Riot. In addition to the new model of League, the developer can also be set to launch its team-based shooter Valorant on June 2nd. Outside of that, Riot additionally launched a League-themed card recreation referred to as Legends of Runeterra earlier this 12 months, and it’s increasing the universe additional by a new indie publishing label in addition to an animated sequence and preventing recreation.