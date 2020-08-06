Leafs turn to Travis Dermott and Justin Holl as their new shutdown pair – TheLeafsNation

The Leafs have actually been required to handle injuries on their blue line for the whole season, and after simply 2 video games with their complete compliment of defencemen, they will once again lack among their essential gamers in Jake Muzzin.

All of Muzzin, Travis Dermott, Morgan Rielly, and Cody Ceci missed out on considerable time this year tossing the Leafs protective pairings into continuous chaos. Through the chaos, Muzzin has actually emerged as maybe the most irreplaceable Leafs defenceman. Not just does he play a design of video game that’s special amongst Leafs protectors, however he’s formed an extremely efficient shutdown pair with Justin Holl for much of the season.

With Muzzin once again on the rack, it looks as though Travis Dermott will be charged with a bigger function for a minimum of the period of the play-in round.

Travis Dermott moves into Jake Muzzin’s location along with JustinHoll https://t.co/OS9K9Ygdbc — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel)August 5, 2020

Thankfully, Dermott isn’t totally unskilled with this sort of duty as he and Holl hung out together on the Leafs top pair when both Muzzin and Rielly were hurt previously this season. Though the pairing wasn’t rather as effective as Muzzin/Holl, they still supplied the Leafs with quality minutes versus the opposition’s finest gamers.