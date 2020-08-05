Leafs practice gives us first look at what the Muzzin-less lineup looks like – TheLeafsNation

It’s most likely not what anybody beyond what TLN author Nick Barden desires, however for the time being, it looks like Martin Marincin will remain in the lineup.

August 5 @MapleLeafs practice lines & & protective pairings: Hyman–Matthews–Marner

Nylander–Tavares–Mikheyev

Robertson–Kerfoot–Kapanen

Clifford–Engvall–Spezza

Johnsson–Gauthier Dermott–Holl

Rielly–Ceci

Marincin–Barrie

Sandin–Liljegren Andersen

These pairings truly appear to highlight the value of having Jake Muzzin in the lineup, so ideally his healing is fast and the Leafs get him back for the next round, presuming they can make it previous the Blue Jackets.

Before we look at the protective pairings, we’ll acknowledge the forwards stay the same from how they completed video game 2.

Now the pairings …

Rielly-Ceci

Strangely, this is still being noted as the 2nd pairing by theLeafs Likely indicating the require to shelter them a bit more, however while it is enjoyable to slam Cody Ceci, it is essential to acknowledge the Leafs have actually permitted one objective in the past 2 video games, and there is absolutely nothing to state that separating a recognized pairing at this point makes good sense, although part of me believed we ‘d see Rielly with Holl.

Dermott-Holl

This is rather the promo for …