Leafs practice gives us first look at what the Muzzin-less lineup looks like – TheLeafsNation

It’s most likely not what anybody beyond what TLN author Nick Barden desires, however for the time being, it looks like Martin Marincin will remain in the lineup.
August 5 @MapleLeafs practice lines & & protective pairings:
Hyman–Matthews–Marner
Nylander–Tavares–Mikheyev
Robertson–Kerfoot–Kapanen
Clifford–Engvall–Spezza
Johnsson–Gauthier
Dermott–Holl
Rielly–Ceci
Marincin–Barrie
Sandin–Liljegren
Andersen
Campbell#LeafsForever
— Leafs PR (@Leafs PR) August 5, 2020
These pairings truly appear to highlight the value of having Jake Muzzin in the lineup, so ideally his healing is fast and the Leafs get him back for the next round, presuming they can make it previous the Blue Jackets.
Before we look at the protective pairings, we’ll acknowledge the forwards stay the same from how they completed video game 2.
Now the pairings …
Rielly-Ceci
Strangely, this is still being noted as the 2nd pairing by theLeafs Likely indicating the require to shelter them a bit more, however while it is enjoyable to slam Cody Ceci, it is essential to acknowledge the Leafs have actually permitted one objective in the past 2 video games, and there is absolutely nothing to state that separating a recognized pairing at this point makes good sense, although part of me believed we ‘d see Rielly with Holl.
Dermott-Holl
This is rather the promo for …