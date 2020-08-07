Leafs look to claw back to even strength  – TheLeafsNation

In the 2nd half of a back to back the Leafs look to level the playing field with a win in Play- in Series video game 4. This one will be a thriller, to state the least. A loss in this video game will knock the Leafs out of the Playoffs given that this is a finest of 5 series.

Fans stay on edge after the outcome of the video game that was less than 24 hours back. The offense was a favorable aspect throughout. It had us see an initially from Nick Robertson, a short-handed objective from Cody Ceci, and some remarkable chances (even though they didn’t enter). Having stated this, something we might see at the leading edge of this tension is what might be called a “defensive slack” from the group, specifically in the 3rd.

Keefe on #Leafs D: “I thought that as a team we didn’t help our defence, and our defence didn’t help itself.” — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) August 7, 2020

It’s something Leafs fans understand all too well. They get method too comfy after attaining a good lead. Their foot comes off the gas, play lacks function, and this provides the opposition the ideal chance to swoop in and take the video game right from under their noses. Tonight we require the specific reverse from theLeafs Seeing a defensively sound group and an offense that clicks simply as well as it provided for the very first half of last night …