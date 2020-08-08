Leafs force game five after comeback 4-3 overtime win against Blue Jackets – TheLeafsNation

The Toronto Maple Leafs have actually required a definitive game five after a 4-3 comeback win against the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime.

In a game that appeared like it was destined be another dissatisfaction for a Maple Leafs company that continually discovers special methods to set brand-new lows, the group defied expectations by scoring 3 objectives in the last 4 minutes to remove a 3-0 deficit and send out the contest to overtime.

Columbus came out hard early, losing no time at all in their effort to put the Leafs away, opening the scoring with an objective 3: 58 into the very first duration after Dubois suffered Marincin prior to moving a low pass to Atkinson on the doorstep for a tap-in objective. History would duplicate itself (a typical style for these Leafs) one duration later on where Columbus would once again score under five minutes into the duration with a Gavrikov wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle that discovered its method past Andersen.

Minutes later on, 37- years of age Jason Spezza tried to stimulate some life into this group by battling somebody a years more youthful than him. A battle that felt very comparable to viewing your daddy toss down with the neighbour because you do not understand whether to be happy or ashamed that this needed to take place.

The 3rd duration is when things would get intriguing, an objective from Boone Jenner to make it 3-0 appeared to …