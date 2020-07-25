LEADO 24oz Motivational Tracking Water Bottle w/Time Marker – for Fox Sake Drink Your Effing Water – Funny Birthday Gifts for Women Friends, Her, Wife, Mom, Daughter, Sister – Drink More Water Daily



Price: $16.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 20:16:43 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker



This hourly intake tracking bottle with “Oh for Fox Sake Drink Your Effing Water” printed on the front is great for those fox lovers in your life who enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Leak-Proof Lid



The lid is leak-proof when closed and comes with a soft carry strap, great for on-the-go activities without losing a drop.

One-Hand Operation



The flip top design allows for easy one-handed drinking or pouring.

BPA Free Material



Our 24 oz fox water bottles, made of Tritan plastic, are 100% toxin free and odorless.

Keep Hydrated in Style with 24 oz Motivational Tracking Water Bottle from LEADO!



Funny Birthday Gifts for Women, Girls

Perfect Hydration Companion for the Summer Beach

Friendship Presents for Best Friends

FUN PRESENTS FOR FOX LOVERS: This cute water bottle with funny sayings and markers makes an excellent gift for yourself, your best friends, BFF, besties, mom, mother in law, dad, father in law, daughter, daughter in law, son, grandma, Gigi, Nana, Mimi, grandpa, grandkids, auntie, uncle, sister, sister in law, brother, niece, cousin, wife, husband, girlfriends, boyfriends, coworkers, neighbors, teachers, nurses, lawyers, boss, employees or any fabulous women and men.

GIFT BOX INCLUDED: Your family and loved ones will cherish this water bottle at their 21st, 30th, 40th, 50th, 60th, 70th birthday party or any bday in between. Give her and him a surprise for Back to School, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s or Father’s Day, Teacher’s Day, Boss’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, anniversary, Christmas, New Year’s Day, white elephant, Secret Santa. A fun and unique gift for coworker leaving, appreciation, graduation, promotion, retirement, house warming or any occasion.

MOTIVATIONAL DESIGN: You and your loved ones will be inspired to drink more water daily with the inspirational message “Oh for Fox Sake Drink Your Effing Water” and markers printed on the front and back of the bottle. This motivational water bottle reminds you to stay hydrated all the time and helps you reach your health and fitness goals. Use for weight loss, during and after a workout, appetite control, replenish moisture, overall health.

DRINK MORE WATER DAILY: The hourly timed trackers on the back of the clear bottle keeps you on track of how much water you have consumed and motivates you to keep going. This hourly intake tracking bottle is the perfect hydration companion for hiking, cycling, biking, camping, running, Yoga, at school, work, home, the gym and in the office. Enjoy a healthy lifestyle with this inspirational water bottle.

ERGONOMIC & DURABLE & BPA FREE: Light weight with a portable wrist strap makes it easy for on-the-go hydration; a removable filter and wide mouth for adding fruit and ice cubes. Fits in most cup holders. Our 24 oz / 750 ml water bottles, made of Tritan plastic, are 100% toxin free and odorless. They are also stain resistant and easy to clean. The motivational saying printed on the bottle won’t fade and wash off over time. Hand wash recommend.