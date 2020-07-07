Leading Iraqi expert on ISIS, other militant groups shot outside his home

Al-Hashimi, a leading expert on the Islamic State group and other militant organization, was an everyday fixture on Iraqi tv and his expertise was often sought by government officials, journalists and researchers.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing, which comes weeks after he confided to good friends that he had received threats from militia groups. The slaying also coincides with a spate of rocket attacks targeting U.S. interests that is blamed on Iran-backed armed groups.

Authorities launched a raid last week in Baghdad, where they detained 14 members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah group, suspected of orchestrating the attacks. All but one detainees were released days later.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said Iraqi security forces would “spare no effort” in pursuing al-Hashimi’s killers.

Hours after al-Hashimi’s killing, authorities fired the top officer for Zeyouneh and launched an investigation in to his activities, according to an order from the prime minister’s office, seen by The Associated Press.

Condemnations from Iraqi officials poured in as shock reverberated across the country at the news of al-Hashimi’s killing.

Nechirvan Barzani, president of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq, said “authorities must find the perpetrators of this terror act and bring them to justice,” in a tweet on Tuesday.