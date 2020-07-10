Leading Armenian HighTech specialist, Karen Vardanyan, dies at 57 – Armenian News

Karen Vardanyan, the Chief Executive Officer of Union of Advanced Technology Enterprise (UATE), has died aged 57.

Minister of High Technology Industry Hakob Arshakyan reported the unhappy information on Facebook earlier at present.

“Karen will stay in our hearts as a struggling, free and vibrant character. Mr Vardanyan left a useful heritage within the HighTech sector. UATE, DigiTec Expo, Armath [Engineering] Labs, DigiTech Business Forum, the World Congress on Information Technology and scores of different initiatives and strategic applications aimed at the IT sector growth would have remained unaccomplished with out his large efforts.

“Rest in peace, dear friend!” reads his public put up.

A graduate of the Yerevan Polytechnic Institute, Vardanyan was certified had the qualification of a hydro-engineer. In 2009, he accomplished a course at Harvard Business School.

Vardanyan was an creator of seven innovations.