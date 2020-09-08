LeadersLogic Mobile SDXC Card 256 GB UHS-1 U3 VSC 30 A1 100MB/s Read and 80MB/s Write Speeds



Price: $36.50

(as of Sep 08,2020 02:22:06 UTC – Details)



LEADERSLOGIC Co., ltd. – A leading flash memory manufacturing company

Because a flash memory is a tool contains somebody’s precious memories or somebody’s important information,

we believe that the true value of flash memory comes from stability. That’s why we’ve worked hard to

make it more stable and durable. With these efforts, we have been able to reliably supply

so many flash memories to related companies for about a decade and guarantee it for 5 years.

Flash memory must be able to protect information under any circumstances. It is our belief.

U3 grade and VSC 30 Speed: It is ideal for 4K video perfectly.

This LeadersLogic SDXC cards have U3 speed grade, VideoSpeedClass 30 speed and

UHS-1 bus speed enabled for 4K video recording on your smart phone, other smart device, DSLR and so on.

It has 100MB/s read and 80MB/s write speeds. And its volumes are 128/256/512GB/1TB

Super Durability

Leaders Logic flash memories has been tested to withstand harsh operating conditions. The cards are

water proof and tested to withstand up to 70 hours in salt water. And as the cards are magnet proof,

the data can be protected from an airport’s X-ray scan or MRI scan. Also, the cards are designed to

perform from -20 to 75 degrees Celsius, so whether you’re in the very hot area or even in North Pole,

you can protect the datas. Lastly, as they are also shock proof, it’s no problem if you drop it during using it.

Compatibility and Warranty Info

SDXC supporting device can support SDHC card and SDXC card. But, SDHC supporting device can support SDHC card only.

SDHC supporting device CAN NOT support SDXC card. So, before using SDXC card, please check the compatibility with

your device. And we guarantee the cards for 5 years.

