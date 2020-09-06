Top Leadership Development Program Budget Tips And Tricks

Your new leadership development program is supposed to improve ROI not put your expense sheet into the red. So, it’s time to set a budget and stretch available resources. But how do you know which fees are involved? How much should you set aside for in-house content development? And what is the going rate for outsourcing these days? The answer to all these questions depends on your project scope and use case. However, there are ways to create an accurate budget. With a little market research and a Training Needs Analysis, of course. Let’s dive right into leadership development training budget tips and tricks for your business.

1. Inventory Your Asset Library

Chances are that your database is packed with valuable assets. They may be outdated or a little unpolished. But you can always reuse them for your new leadership development program with some minor adjustments, of course. This helps reduce your sales leadership training budget and improve resource allocation. However, an asset inventory also eliminates outsourcing overlap. For example, you hire an eLearning content provider to refresh your JIT leadership repository. That content collecting dust might be useful. They can…