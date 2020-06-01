Leaders Work To Protect North Minneapolis – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic, and the Best of Minnesota, and the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Minneapolis, St. Paul Mayors Asses The Damage LeftMinneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter III replace on Monday Morning following practically every week of unrest (8:52). WCCO 4 News – June 1, 2020 10 minutes in the past

National Guard Looks Do Scale Down Presence In Twin CitiesLt. Gen. Jon Jensen discusses the plans for the ensuing days amid widespread unrest (6:50). WCCO 4 News – June 1, 2020 36 minutes in the past

DPS Commissioner Says I-35W Incident Appears To Have Been AccidentalCommissioner John Harrington says all preliminary investigation signifies that what at first gave the impression to be a doubtlessly deliberate occasion could have as a substitute been merely unintended, and “possibly a miracle” that nobody was critically injured (14:06). WCCO 4 News – June 1, 2020 38 minutes in the past

100-Year-Old Hockey Stick Found In Otsego Farmhouse AtticIn the hockey loopy metropolis of Elk River, web site of the 2014 Hockey Day Minnesota, tales and relics of the video games’ previous are actually popping out of the woodwork, Bill Hudson studies. WCCO 4 News – January 15, 2014 2 hours in the past

KG Wilson Speaks On Community’s BehalfNorman Seawright III talked with Wilson as communities labored to supply provides to these in want (8:49). WCCO 4 News – May 30, 2020 2 hours in the past

Communities Need Help Recovering From Riots, LootingMany different neighborhoods want extra assist to get well from these riots. (0:45)

WCCO Mid-Morning – June 1, 2020 Three hours in the past

Mid-Morning Weather ReportA damp week forward, Riley O’Connor studies (3:03).

WCCO Mid-Morning – June 1, 2020 Three hours in the past

Questions Remain After Truck Driver Arrested For Driving Into I-35W ProtestA 35-year-old truck driver from Otsego is in jail this morning after driving his semi tanker truck right into a crowd of protesters on the I-35W bridge. (2:55)

WCCO Mid-Morning – June 1, 2020 Three hours in the past

4 North Mpls. Businesses Destroyed By Fire Overnight; Arson SuspectedFour north Minneapolis companies have been destroyed in an in a single day hearth that authorities imagine could have been deliberately began. (2:03)

WCCO Mid-Morning – June 1, 2020 Three hours in the past

1 Week Since George Floyd’s Death: Memorial Continues To Grow, Community Steps UpThe St. Louis Park man informed 4 Minneapolis law enforcement officials he could not breathe, however one of these officers nonetheless stored his knee on Floyd’s neck. Since then, a memorial has been rising at 38th and Chicago, Christiane Cordero studies (3:08).

WCCO Mid-Morning – June 1, 2020 Three hours in the past

‘The 7:34’: 1 Week Since George Floyd’s DeathIt’s time for ‘The 7:34’: Today marks one week since the dying of George Floyd. Here’s the newest. Jason DeRusha studies ().

WCCO 4 News – June 1, 2020 5 hours in the past

Morning Headlines: June 1, 2020Jason DeRusha exhibits how newspapers are protecting the George Floyd protests throughout the nation (1:49). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 5 hours in the past

Jamie Yuccas Talks About Reporting On George Floyd’s Death, ProtestsShe spoke with Jason DeRusha about reporting on the story in her hometown and her new dwelling in California (2:45). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 5 hours in the past

Peaceful Protester To Gov. Walz: ‘We Don’t Need A Curfew, We Need Your Voice’Christiane Cordero speaks with Corey Moore, a soccer coach, veteran and protestor, at the scene of the George Floyd memorial about how one can confront racism and begin therapeutic Minnesota (5:49). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 6 hours in the past

4 Businesses Burn In North Minneapolis; Arson SuspectedReg Chapman studies on neighborhood teams who labored in a single day to attempt to shield their native companies (2:36). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 6 hours in the past

Keeping Peace At The George Floyd MemorialLeon Jaworski, who lives in the neighborhood, spoke with Christiane Cordero about the group of folks maintaining watch over the sacred house at the intersection of Chicago and 38th avenues (3:28). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 6 hours in the past

Veteran, Protester Calls For Police To Step Up, ‘Be Heroes’Christiane Cordero spoke with Corey Moore, a soccer coach, veteran and proteser, at the scene of the George Floyd memorial about the accountability of police (5:20). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 7 hours in the past

5 A.M. Weather ReportRiley O’Connor studies that Monday afternoon shall be sunny with highs in the higher 80s (3:22). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 7 hours in the past

CBS News’ Michael George Reports On Change In Weekend ProtestsHe spoke with Jason DeRusha about the distinction in protests and legislation enforcement response between Friday and Sunday nights (2:25). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 7 hours in the past

‘Positive Energy’ Surrounds George Floyd MemorialChristiane Cordero studies on the scene at the intersection of 38th and Chicago avenues, the place the group has created a sacred house the place George Floyd was fatally arrested (3:08). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 7 hours in the past

DPS: 362 Arrests Made Over The WeekendJason DeRusha studies on the arrests revamped the weekend, when Minnesota issued a curfew for Minneapolis and surrounding cities (0:19). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 7 hours in the past

Many Questions Remain After Semi Rolled Onto I-35 Bridge Amid ProtestMarielle Mohs studies on the tense second captured on video Sunday night time (2:31). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 7 hours in the past

Crews Battles Fire In North Minneapolis; Officials Suspect ArsonJason DeRusha studies that one of the companies burned had been a barber store, a Boost cellular and a Mailbox Solutions Plus (0:39). WCCO This Morning — June 1, 2020 7 hours in the past

Gov. Tim Walz And Comm. Paul Schnell Update On Sunday Evening UnrestThe Associated Press has confirmed that 4,100 have been arrested in the Twin Cities thus far in the total unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s dying. WCCO 4 News – May 31, 2020 13 hours in the past

Source link