Leader of opposition party invited to Special Investigation Service over parliament brawl – Panorama

The leader of Armenian opposition “Bright Armenia” portion at parliament Edmon Marukyan has actually been invited to Special Investigation Service onWednesday Marukyan uploaded the paper on Facebook, including the instance refers to the brawl which emerged in the National Assembly on Friday.

As reported previously, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia checked out the video of the brawl and also sent out the products to the Special Investigation Service.

To remind, the brawl burst out in the parliament while opposition Bright Armenia intrigue head Edmon Marukyan was dealing with legislators and also closet participants. After a disagreement with the last, My Step intrigue MP Sasun Mikayelyan came close to Marukyan as he was leaving the parliament flooring and also struck him, complied with by a battle. Dozens of lawmakers, along with replacement Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan attempted to draw the MPs apart, which developed into a huge clash. The legislators likewise traded disrespects and also vouch words.

During the brawl, 2 various other My Step legislators, Artak Manukyan and also Vahe Ghalumyan, also, hit Marukyan in the head.