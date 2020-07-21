Lead Singer Of The Chicks, After Dropping ‘Dixie’ From Band Name, Accuses Trump Of ‘Murder…Second-Degree Murder’

Natalie Maines, lead singer of the band formally known as the “Dixie Chicks,” just spoke out to outrageously accuse Donald Trump of murder because of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While being interviewed by radio talk show host Howard Stern, Maines let lose on Trump and went so far as to essentially accuse him of murder.

“It’s unbelievable…. It’s crazy. It is crazy that we have a leader that is — I mean, it’s murder,” Maines said. “It’s second-degree murder. He’s not having to physically kill people but his ignoring things and speaking complete lies, retweeting that Chuck Woolery tweet, it’s unbelievable.”

Maines was referring to the fact that Trump had tweeted a tweet from legendary game show host Chuck Woolery in which he questioned what we are being told about the coronavirus pandemic by the leftist media.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19,” the tweet read. “Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

Woolery has since deleted his Twitter account after trolls sent him hate when his own son tested positive for COVID-19. Despite receiving backlash for retweeting this, Trump stood by the move.

“I reposted a tweet that a lot of people feel. But all I am doing is making a comment. I’m just putting somebody’s voice out there. There are many voices,” Trump said of the retweet. “There are many people that think we shouldn’t do this kind of testing, because all we do, it’s a trap.”

Maines has found herself embroiled in political controversies in the past. Back in 2003, she infamously said that she was “ashamed” that President George W. Bush was from Texas while performing overseas.

“Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all,” she said at the time. “We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.”

That’s why it came as no surprise when Maines became critical of Trump as soon as he took office. In 2018, she even blasted Trump as “mentally ill and elderly.”

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 21, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Chicago cops punch 18-year-old black protester in the face, knock out her teeth at riot over Christopher Columbus statue

Pelosi threatens to use smoke to forcibly remove President Trump from the White House

Blue Lives Matter creates powerful video ‘standing up for officers’ around the country