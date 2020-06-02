Lea Michelle Accused Of Threatening To ‘S**t’ In Former Glee Co-Star Samantha Ware’s Wig & More Abusive Behavior

Lea Michelle is getting uncovered for her allegedly racist and abusive conduct by a few of her former Glee co-stars!

The actress tweeted in help of justice for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter motion on Saturday, however was, in flip, known as out for her “traumatic microagressions” on the set of the hit TV present! Castmate Samantha Ware, who performed the function of Jane Hayward throughout the collection’ ultimate season, replied to the Twitter publish on Monday although, recalling when Lea threatened to “shit in” her wig.

The 28-year-old wrote:

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [sic] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S**T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS [sic] THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD "SHIT IN MY WIG!" AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…

Ware appeared in 11 episodes of Glee, however her tweet acquired help from another collection regulars! Alex Newell, who portrayed Wade “Unique” Adams for 3 years, slid via with a response of his personal AND went on to unfollow Michele on the social media platform:

Thank you for reminding me that I nonetheless follower…. adopted her

Child we ain't bought not a rattling factor to lie about 6 years later!

In response to 1 follower who questioned why Alex would take a pic with Lea on Broadway and what occurred with season 6 of the present, he clapped back:

“She was there I was being polite!! Like I was with anyone that came to see my show! Also I know youre not talking about the season I wasn’t in… until I had to ask to come back so I could pay my bills… since I was released mid season five… while being a series regular!”

Even high castmember Amber Riley bought in on the thread, seemingly implying she felt some microaggressions on Lea’s half:

Twitter customers following alongside didn’t get any tea from Amber, however she made it clear she’s bought tales to inform!

More data, nonetheless, got here from others who had quick stints on the present, like Dabier, who shared the present’s lead wouldn’t let him sit together with his fellow actors:

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE "I DIDNT BELONG THERE" FUCK YOU LEA

Jeanté Goldlock, who labored as an additional on the present, even remembered herself and others being known as bugs:

“did somebody say cockroaches? because that’s what she used to refer to the background as on the set of glee. but we grow up and we don’t stay background forever sooooo…”

Yikes!!

It’s not a superb search for the at the moment pregnant star, who has feuded with Naya Rivera prior to now, particularly when she claims to care in regards to the black neighborhood! What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?? Maybe Lea has modified? Sound OFF (under)!

