Lea Michele’s Former Broadway Co-Star Craig Ramsay Said She Had A Huge ‘Sense Of Entitlement’

If you thought individuals were done spilling about Lea Michele‘s so-called diva behavior throughout the years, think again!

The latest accusation against her has been mentioned by Broadway actor-turned-TV personality Craig Ramsay (Bravo‘s Newlyweds: The First Year & Thintervention), who recently claimed the 33-year-old Glee star is one of the most “entitled people” he’s ever caused in the entertainment industry!

During a brand new interview on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with host David Yontef, the former stage actor spoke highly of his time starring in a 2005 production of Fiddler On The Roof along side co-star Rosie O’Donnell — but quickly soured when the interviewer mentioned Michele:

“I know all of them. I just didn’t want to hear Lea Michele’s name in this interview. At all! I think she’s a despicable, horrible person. I think she’s got lost touch with reality. We were in Fiddler together. Rosie is awesome. I still talk — she’s a huge mentor and I respect her — how she has had the opportunity to survive and thrive with all the nonsense that was tossed at her. As far as Lea Michele can be involved, I think she’s one of the most entitled people I’ve ever encounter in ecommerce!”

Oh, do continue and tell us the method that you really feel! Ramsay added:

“I was there when she got the call of, ‘I got Glee‘ and I think the entitlement just came over her human body. She was possessed with this specific and from that moment on — cause she moved to LA exactly the same moment Used to do from NY — and I take care of her greatly, but the sense of entitlement… I have never seen the kind of it. Especially Broadway. You can’t wreak havoc on Broadway, you will get a reputation very quick in the event that you don’t respect where you come from — and she’s talented, don’t get me wrong. She is more talented compared to gigs she did the last a decade but that doest matter if no-one wants to assist you!”

The thing is, lots of people finished up working with her… and have since come out to talk about their regrets and horror stories with the actress, too! If you’re dying to hear more from about his experience, you can ch-ch-check out the entire episode with Ramsay (HERE).

As you’ll recall, this firestorm got were only available in early June after Lea’s former Glee co-star Samantha Ware said the starlet threatened to “s**t” in her wig among other claims of abusive behavior on-set. And most recently, the past person to talk about their two cents was Matthew Morrison, who avoided saying such a thing direct about his ex-girlfriend and former cast member with a cryptic statement on FUBAR Radio‘s Access All Areas show:

“I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now. It’s kind of like, ‘Ah.’ You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”

Michele has since issued an apology on her racist actions against Ware and is reportedly wanting to do right and get in touch with all of the people she’s wronged. An Us Weekly insider claimed at the time:

“This experience has made her reevaluate her behavior in the past. This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations.”

At this point, do U think the starlet’s career might survive another blow — or should she just pack it up and go quietly in to the night?

Sound OFF with your viewpoint (below) in the comments section!